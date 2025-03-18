Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 58,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stride by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 0.5 %

LRN stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.