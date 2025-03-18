Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 27,808 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featured Articles

