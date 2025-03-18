Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 33,042 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,042 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alcoa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AA opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

