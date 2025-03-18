Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,965 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

