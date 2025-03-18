Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

