Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,677,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,251.04. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

