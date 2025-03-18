DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

