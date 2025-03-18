Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

