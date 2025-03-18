EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Position Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,917.40. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,105.16. This trade represents a 20.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

