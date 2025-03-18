Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 112,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

