Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

