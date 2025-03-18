Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Frontline worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.04.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.