Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $402.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

