Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 521,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after buying an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

