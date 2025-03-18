HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

