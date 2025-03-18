HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

