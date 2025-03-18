HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after acquiring an additional 587,947 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

TD stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

