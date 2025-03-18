HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 996,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS POCT opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $809.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

