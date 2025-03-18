HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after purchasing an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,443,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

