HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Golub Capital BDC worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 172,519 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 544,126 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 701,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

