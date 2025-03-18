IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 188.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 118,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 78,518 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 561,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.