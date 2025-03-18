Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JNK stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

