Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,917 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.