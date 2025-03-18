Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 4,460 JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after buying an additional 779,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.