Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 7,571 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $696.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

