Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $457.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.13 and a 200 day moving average of $460.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $536.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

