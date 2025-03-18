Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 97,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,555,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

