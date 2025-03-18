Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.