Independent Advisor Alliance Has $384,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after purchasing an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

