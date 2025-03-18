Independent Advisor Alliance Has $397,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %

Unilever stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

