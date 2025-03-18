Independent Advisor Alliance Has $442,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.6 %

EXPE opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

