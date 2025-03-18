Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AON were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

