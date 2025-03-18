Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $393,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SGOL stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

