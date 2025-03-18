Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $418,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAY stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

