Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $434,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PREF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.