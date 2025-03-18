Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $488,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,153,000.

VPU opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

