Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $496,000 in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.45% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.77.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

