Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $537,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 84,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 408,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

