Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $484,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,618,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 331,174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 594,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,421,000.

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

