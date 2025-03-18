Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $554,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,255,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 119,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.