Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.39% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

