Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.39% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.
AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $40.14.
About AB High Yield ETF
The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB High Yield ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.