Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $219,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 14.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,927,663.66. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DoorDash Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 703.19 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
