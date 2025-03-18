Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after acquiring an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

