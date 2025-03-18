Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 245 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $461.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.47. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

