Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $993.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

