Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

