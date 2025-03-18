Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 103,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $102.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

