Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 11,277 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RWJ opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.