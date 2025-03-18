Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 17,452 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,223 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,059,000 after acquiring an additional 313,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,069 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

