Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Newmont by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 959,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 356,826 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.9 %

NEM opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

